OLSH Fete huge success despite no cash

Springsure fete was a success despite locals not having access to cash with the breakdown of the ANZ ATM.

Springsure fete was a success despite locals not having access to cash with the breakdown of the ANZ ATM. Aden Stokes

SPRINGSURE local Robyna Killalea was unable to attend the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Christmas Fete to the disappointment of her children, due to the fact she had no access to cash.

However, according to Principal of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Duane Wann, not having a functioning ATM in town didn't have much of an impact on the Christmas fete and it was a huge success.

"Having EFTPOS and ticketing facilities was a precautionary step we took,” Principal Wann said.

"We were aware there were no EFTPOS facilities or automatic teller machines currently in operation in town, therefore, we just made the decision to press ahead with ticketing in return for EFTPOS due to the fact we knew there may be a problem with people accessing cash.”

Principal Wann said they had a massive turn up at the fete and it was a lot bigger than last years, despite locals not having access to cash.

"On face value, the wonderful success of the fete was overwhelming and resounding,” Principal Wann said.

"The teachers, the parish, the students and the parents all put in a huge effort in donations, running stalls and assisting throughout the evening.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the local community for coming up and spending their money at the Christmas Fete. Ultimately the money and finances raised from the fete goes back into the parish and us at the school, enabling us to do various things, such as subsidise camps, trips and arts performances.”