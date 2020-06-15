Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Mystery over NSW man's coronavirus infection sparks fears

by Gavin Fernando,Sarah McPhee and James Hall
15th Jun 2020 7:51 PM

 

Health authorities are investigating how a man in his 20s north of Sydney became infected with the coronavirus, sparking fears of possible community transmission.

The new patient based in Illawarra is one of three new infections revealed today in New South Wales but the other two are returning overseas travellers and are already isolated in hotel quarantine.

Two new cases caused by community transmission have been detected in the past three days, the source of infection health authorities fear the most because it raises the possibility of untraced cases of the deadly pandemic.

Meanwhile, seven of the 12 cases of COVID-19 announced in Victoria on Monday are from the one family, the state's health department says.

A total of 11 family members have now tested positive for the infection in households in Melbourne's northern and southeastern suburbs.

The extended family live in Coburg, Broadmeadows and Pakenham and had recently gathered together, Victoria's chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton told reporters on Monday.

"The family is very large… they've had gatherings across different households as many of us do now," he said.

"(It's) no fault of that family."

More Stories

community transmission coronavirus coronavirusnsw covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New exhibition explores Clermont’s great medical history

        premium_icon New exhibition explores Clermont’s great medical history

        News Discover some of the biggest stories that made the town all it is today.

        Students’ efforts support locals recovering from the pandemic

        premium_icon Students’ efforts support locals recovering from the...

        News Close to $3000 was raised to assist families across the region.

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus

        Teenager injured after crashing into a tree

        premium_icon Teenager injured after crashing into a tree

        News The teenager was taken to hospital after the incident at the Gemfields.