On a run with women's rugby

Rugby Union: Following the season wrap up of rugby league, a high level of interest pushed local teams to develop a four week women's rugby union competition.

The Inaugural Central Highlands Women's Rugby Union Competition is played between the Blackwater Basilisks, Emerald Rams and Rolleston Flyers, in a rugby union 10s mini competition.

The second game, held in Emerald last Saturday, November 25, saw the Emerald Rams finish on top of the ladder, followed by Blackwater and Rolleston.

Tomorrow the teams will play in Blackwater in the final round game before the finals the following week.

Blackwater Basilisks captain Miranda Davidson, said the finals location was yet to be determined, depending on who won tomorrow's game.

"This weekend, Blackwater have the ability to take over first place and host the home game, if they win both games and win the bonus points,” she said.

The CHWRU competition was developed this year by CQ Dingoes coach, Teran McCasker, to boost union within the area.

Ms Davidson said a lot of the girls played rugby league, but had never played any form of union.

"I think it's going quite well,” she said. "Most of the girls play rugby league, but it's a lot different to that form of rugby.

"I really enjoy rugby union, as I do league, but union is a different form of the game with 10s, so it's slightly quicker than the normal 15 a side game, so it makes it a bit of fun. I am really looking forward to the next couple of weeks.”