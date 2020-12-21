ON NOTICE: Police will be checking for COVID-compliance

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson is asking residents to be COVID-compliant

Pubs, restaurants and other public venues have officially been put on notice as the Mackay, Whitsunday Isaac region step up to the latest COVID outbreak.

Acting district disaster co-ordinator Superintendent Ian Haughton said police would be inspecting premises to ensure they complied with check-in procedures.

“(COVID-19) has been going on since March,” Supt Haughton said.

“If you’re not compliant by now, there’s got to be a line that we’ve had to draw in the sand.

“Please do the right thing … otherwise the consequences might be there and enforcement action might be taken.”

Acting district disaster co-ordinator for the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac regions, Acting Superintendent Ian Haughton, with Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson. Picture: Mackay Regional Council

Supt Haughton said compliance would allow authorities to stem any potential spread of the virus, adding police had spoken to all passengers on interstate flights landing in the region since Friday.

“If you have someone who has been to that (greater Sydney) hotspot sometime since the 11th of December … we’re asking you to be careful,” Supt Haughton said.

He said Queenslanders flying home from designated hotpots after 1am Tuesday December 22 would be required to undergo two weeks quarantine.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson asked residents to consider the importance of contact tracing to prevent Mackay becoming a cluster location over the holiday period.

“There’s no community transmission, there’s no need to be that worried at the moment; but the point is it could happen very, very rapidly a la Sydney,” Cr Williamson said.

“The spread of that is just unbelievable to look at.

“We don't want that to happen in our region.

“The only way you can combat that is good quality contact tracing.

“We’ve done very very well but now’s the time to step it up again.

“Everybody’s going to be out in the district at all sorts of venues, all sorts of parties.

“Make sure you actually do the thing on the QR code at any restaurant, any public facility that you’re at, picking up a coffee, doesn’t matter.

“If (COVID) does happen in Mackay, we have to be able to jump on it straight away.”

Cr Williamson said public events like the New Years celebrations at the Mackay Showgrounds were ticketed and COVID-compliant.

For the latest public health directions, visit the Queensland Health website.