On par with rural aid

PRIZES: Karen Wedel, Jessica Gibbs and Hayley Felix from Central Highlands Toyota showing what can be won on the day. Contributed

CENTRAL Highlands Toyota, in conjunction with the Emerald Golf Club, will be hosting a Rural Aid Charity Golf Day from 9am, May 18

The Charity Golf Day will aim to raise as much money as possible for Rural Aid, which continues to work for farmers in the Central Highlands.

Jessica Gibbs, event organiser from Central Highlands Toyota, said the goal for the event is simple with the help of sponsors.

"We are just trying to raise enough money for Rural Aid,” Ms Gibbs said.

"They do the buy a bale program and adopt a farmer program.

"We want to give a special thank you to Oakey Creek, they've sponsored $5000 for the event.

"This gives $16,000 so far sponsored for the event.

"We would also like a special mention to some of our other sponsors - Frontline Equipment Maintenance, Rolleston Coal, Mader Qld, AP Eagers and Light Vehicle Solutions.”

Central Highlands Toyota sponsored this event after a string of unfortunate weather events rocked farmers in the Central Highlands.

"After the drought, the floods and the fires, as a rural community we just wanted to do our bit to help,” Ms Gibbs said.

"Because every family needs a farmer.”

Gibbs and Toyota are hopeful the community will turn out in force to donate and support the cause.

"We're hoping to have the full 144 players on the course,” Ms Gibbs said.

There are also great prizes to be won with Central Highlands Toyota securing the main prize for the golf day for the winning team.

"Korte's Resort in Rockhampton is giving

away two nights accommodation for all four team members (plus partners) as well as that, there will be a $120 voucher for the Oasis Restaurant at the Resort included,” Gibbs said.

"We also have a hole in one giveaway of a car on hole 17,” Gibbs concluded.

Team registration on the day is at 9am for a 9.30am start.