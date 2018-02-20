On the verge of history

THE first racing meeting for 2018 was staged at Pioneer Park where punters enjoyed a solid day of country racing in the balmy hot conditions that mother nature served up.

The On the Bit, team consisting of Leon Roberts and local radio identity Mick Calvert, founder Matty Peters and Scotty Powers, telecast the meeting in the club's foray into live coverage of their meetings.

The maiden handicap, the first race in the program was taken out by the good thing of the day, the Beau Green trained Classic Wind from Charleville.

The horse defied an alarming betting drift $2.00-$2.90 and was ridden to perfection by Christopher Bryen, who scored the most dominant win of the day running away for a dominant 2.5 length victory, rewarding the Green stables 1000 kilometre round trip from Charleville to support the meeting.

The benchmark 45 handicap over 1200 metres was taken out by Shane Sigvart's tough as teak mare Madam Pink ($2.40) who defied a 61kg impost and made it two wins on the trot for the Sigvart stable when ridden to perfection by apprentice Madeleine Wishart.

She fought off the Laurie Clem trained Princess Rythm ($10) who returned to form and saved the bookmakers from a nasty result after a long price betting move $21-$10 late in the betting.

The Kevin Miller trained Dudoomp ($3.80) took out the last event on the program, the 1300 metre benchmark 60 handicap, with Scott Sheargold in the saddle running away for a solid victory to cap off a big day of Racing at Pioneer Park.

Emerald Jockey Club president Leon and regular Central Highlands bookmaker Vince Aspinall are the lucky owners of the Jamie McConachy trained two-year-old filly Brook's Pleasure, which bolted in by 7.25 lengths, stopping the clock in the jaw dropping time of 1.0.39 over 1100 metres with jockey Nathan Day not asking the filly to get out of 2nd gear at Callaghan Park last Saturday.

Brook's Pleasure looked every bit a racehorse in her two dominant barrier trial victories and her arrogant debut win last week.

The track watchers' mail was spot on, the McConachy trained filly is a very smart horse. A $24,000 purchase from last year's Capricornia Yearling Sale will naturally be heading towards the rich CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) on Saturday, April 7.

Vince Aspinall, a breeding buff, is considered to be one of Australia's leading form analysts. After studying pedigree charts Aspinall, selected Brook's Pleasure from the sale and syndicated boom youngster with Leon Roberts being one of the lucky acceptors of a share.

Being a lot offered by one of Australia's emerging thoroughbred breeding operations in Aquis Farm, Brook's Pleasure stands to collect a $100,000 bonus put up by Aquis if a yearling from their draft wins this year's 2YO Classic.

Brook's Pleasure would re-write Rockhampton racing's history books and go down as the richest prize purse ($164,000) ever won on a race here.

Aspinall and his wife Judy have raced many topline gallopers, including stallion Real Saga and Awesome Warrior who finished unplaced in the 2004 Melbourne Cup.

The win for Leon Roberts lifted his spirits on Friday. He and wife Sally were on course. Sally has an ongoing battle with cancer that she is holding at bay.

Geoff Leaver has a big weekend planned with the sales on April 8.

Whether you have an interest or not in the race it will be worth being track side at Callaghan Park on Saturday, April 7 just to see if history is made.