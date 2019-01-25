EXCITED: Mark Frousheger took a rare Albatross on hole 16 of the Emerald Golf Course over the weekend.

IT WAS a record breaking start to the year for the Emerald Golf Club.

Avid golfer Mark Frousheger took his first albatross (three under par) on hole 16 in the Emerald Golf Club January Monthly Medal last weekend.

"I've never ever done that in my life,” he said.

Frougheger has played golf since he was 10 years old, and used to play competitively until he was about 35, when "I achieved everything I wanted to achieve, or so I thought”.

"I would spend hours and hours practising,” he said.

He now plays as a social sport, a bit of fun to keep him busy, but still competes in the Queensland Men's Sand Greens Championship when he can.

"I love the game,” he said. "I just really enjoy it.”

"I don't practice anywhere near enough, so anything that happens now is an absolute fluke.”

Last weekend, Frousheger took part in the first monthly medal for this year on the Emerald Golf Course.

The four players reached hole 16, a big par five hole.

He hit his drive, which he said was probably one of the best drives he hit all day, considering he was having a "pretty ordinary” game.

"I was still 215m away from the hole but in the middle of the fairway,” he said. "So I thought, if I can just hit this up there now and land on the green, it gives me a shot for birdie.”

He took his second shot and thought "it wasn't a bad shot”.

When they drove to the hole, Frousheger said he couldn't see his ball.

Thinking it had gone long, he was checking the back of the green when his stepfather joked, "Did you have a look in the hole?”.

"I thought 'oh yeah, funny one'. But I went up and it was actually in there,” he said.

In a "once in a lifetime” shot, Frousheger hit his very first albatross.

"For lack of a better term, I started screaming like a girl,” he said.

"The two ladies that played with me said the look on my face was just priceless.

"I was on a high - I'm still on a high.

"It's just something you don't ever dream of.

"To be honest, you want to see your ball sitting on the green for two, it gives you a shot, but to find it sitting in the hole.

"It's something I'll remember forever.

"A once in a lifetime shot.”

However, this wasn't his first major feat at the club, also hitting a hole-in-one on hole 15 (par three).

"They were both completely out of the blue,” Frousheger said.

"I just need to make sure I don't expect it to happen again, because they're that rare.”

Emerald Golf Club member Keith McDonell said the first monthly medal was a great success, and recorded great scores by men and women.

"(Mark's albatross) was a tremendous accomplishment,” McDonell said.

"I have only heard of one other albatross at our course and that was in 2013 by Tim Spreadborough on the 13th (hole).

"It is very rare in professional and amateur golf.”

McDonell said, overall, the day wouldn't have happened without major sponsors Emerald Cabin and Caravan Village, Denis and Liz Kiely, and he was looking forward to the season.

"We had a good roll up considering the lack of rain,” he said. "I am really excited about our upcoming season of golf and we would like club members to stick with their club through these tough times.

"The aim is to reach out to as many golfers as we can.

"We would love some more ladies playing on weekends.

"Overall we are looking for a successful and happy golfing season.”