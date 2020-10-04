Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics were called just before 8am this morning to Agnes Water where a person is in a critical condition.
Paramedics were called just before 8am this morning to Agnes Water where a person is in a critical condition.
News

One critical after being rescued from Agnes beach

Geordi Offord
4th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 1pm: A man who was pulled from the water by lifeguards in Agnes Water this morning has been flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition. 

Paramedics were called to the scene at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd just before 8am this morning. 

The Rockhampton-based rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene. 

Update 10.20am: Paramedics are still on scene at Agnes Water where they are treating a person in a critical condition. 

QAS were called just before 8am after lifeguards pulled the person from the water at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd. 

A QAS spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter has arrived on scene. 

Earlier: PARAMEDICS are on scene at Agnes Water where they are treating a person in a critical condition.

QAS were called to the scene just before 8 o'clock after lifeguards rescued a person from the water at a beach off Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park Rd.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were still treating the patient and the Rockhampton-based rescue helicopter had been tasked.

More to come.

agnes water breaking news qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Premium Content World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Business The CQ innovation will make open cut mines safer and more efficient, as mining players plan their rollout

        GOLD RUSH: Prospecting, fossicking booms in Clermont

        Premium Content GOLD RUSH: Prospecting, fossicking booms in Clermont

        Business A businesswoman calls for more prospecting areas to deal with demand

        Rural CQ race meet goes ahead with $50k up for grabs

        Premium Content Rural CQ race meet goes ahead with $50k up for grabs

        Horses The meeting will only host 500 patrons at the race club.

        Details emerge of horrific attack on man in Moranbah

        Premium Content Details emerge of horrific attack on man in Moranbah

        Crime The Moranbah man, 47, was dumped outside his mother’s house – in his own car –...