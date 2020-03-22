Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon.
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon. Simon Cassidy
Breaking

One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Mar 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.

One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.

A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.

A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.

More Stories

bribie island bribie island north drowning ocean beach campground post immersion queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Election candidates on their number one CH issue

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Election candidates on their number one CH issue

        News Candidates answer your questions before the election.

        Gindie school leaders plan clubs and activities

        premium_icon Gindie school leaders plan clubs and activities

        News Students held a special leadership parade and its cross country run.

        CQ professor praises NAPLAN cancellation

        premium_icon CQ professor praises NAPLAN cancellation

        News Professor Ken Purnell of CQUniversity said learning outcomes could improve with the...

        Mining giant’s mega Queensland recruitment drive

        premium_icon Mining giant’s mega Queensland recruitment drive

        Business Company will hire an extra 1500 people to support its workforce