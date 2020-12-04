Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One dead after crash in state’s far northwest

by Nathan Edwards
4th Dec 2020 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

One person has died and another is in a serious condition in hospital following a car crash overnight.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at the Barkley Highway, north of Mount Isa, just after 2.30 this morning.

A patient was initially treated for critical injuries, but reportedly died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s was flown to Mount Isa Hospital with significant head and neck injuries.

 

The highway was closed for several hours, with police warning motorists to delay any travel between Camooweal and Mt Isa.

Originally published as One dead after crash in state's far northwest

More Stories

crash editors picks fatality west queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Which CQ courts have sent the most people to jail

        Premium Content REVEALED: Which CQ courts have sent the most people to jail

        Crime New data shows where each court sits for numbers of imprisonments.

        Northern Australia missing out on bulk of $5 billion fund

        Premium Content Northern Australia missing out on bulk of $5 billion fund

        Business Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday investment funding drought despite $5 billion cash...

        Strange place police found drink driver who failed to appear

        Premium Content Strange place police found drink driver who failed to appear

        Crime The 53-year-old copped a hefty fine for high range drink driving, and not showing...

        HOUSE FIRE: Resident at pub when blaze broke out

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Resident at pub when blaze broke out

        News Multiple crews are working to contain the house fire in Emerald.