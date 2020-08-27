Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

by Hannah Moore
27th Aug 2020 8:08 AM

 

One person is believed to be dead and others trapped in a car after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Two cars are believed to have collided just before 7:15 am.

A helicopter has landed on the bridge and emergency services officers can be seen sorting through wreckage across most lanes in shocking footage from the scene.

The bridge is closed for northbound traffic and three of five southbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Harbour Tunnel instead.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told NCA NewsWire three people were trapped and their condition unknown.

"Fire and Rescue are working with all services to extricate those people," he said.

More to come

Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News
Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News

 

 

Originally published as One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

More Stories

crash fatal crash sydney harbour bridge traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BHP defers decision on high-risk workers after new cases

        Premium Content BHP defers decision on high-risk workers after new cases

        Health It has been almost five months since the workers were ordered off Queensland sites.

        How a couple with 90+ grandchildren spent seniors week

        Premium Content How a couple with 90+ grandchildren spent seniors week

        Community Seniors across the region received a special delivery to their doors to celebrate.

        AUCTION: Unused water allocations up for grabs across CQ

        Premium Content AUCTION: Unused water allocations up for grabs across CQ

        News Landholders can purchase extra water through an auction to assist those facing...

        Natural resource farming grants worth $6.5m

        Premium Content Natural resource farming grants worth $6.5m

        News “Our farmers have always looked after the land and through these grants,” Ken...