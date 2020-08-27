One person is believed to be dead and others trapped in a car after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Two cars are believed to have collided just before 7:15 am.

A helicopter has landed on the bridge and emergency services officers can be seen sorting through wreckage across most lanes in shocking footage from the scene.

The bridge is closed for northbound traffic and three of five southbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Harbour Tunnel instead.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told NCA NewsWire three people were trapped and their condition unknown.

"Fire and Rescue are working with all services to extricate those people," he said.

Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: All northbound and 3 of 5 southbound lanes closed on the bridge due to a serious car crash. Avoid the area or use the Sydney Harbour Tunnel instead https://t.co/MvKwyJnM9N pic.twitter.com/W0FpCp2Wwi — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) August 26, 2020

Originally published as One dead after Harbour Bridge crash