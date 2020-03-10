Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 5:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crash gold coast highway surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver behind fatal crash avoids more time in jail

        premium_icon Driver behind fatal crash avoids more time in jail

        Crime A district court judge found it was ‘unjust’ to send the 30 year old back to jail.

        Full-time dad among drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon Full-time dad among drink and drug drivers

        News Magistrate slaps dad with $500 fine and says he failed his responsibility as a...

        Rideshare start-up gaining traction

        premium_icon Rideshare start-up gaining traction

        News Emerald ridesharing service on track as owners Jay and Sally Edwards test the...

        Holy water removed from CQ churches amid Coronavirus fear

        premium_icon Holy water removed from CQ churches amid Coronavirus fear

        Religion & Spirituality Drastic action: Those who have flu-like symptoms are being asked to stay home and...