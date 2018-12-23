Menu
Login
The scene of a fatal stabbing in Bondi Junction. Picture: Steve Tyson
The scene of a fatal stabbing in Bondi Junction. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Man killed in KFC stabbing

23rd Dec 2018 10:10 AM

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a stabbing in Sydney's eastern suburb of Bondi.

Police were called to Oxford Street at Bondi Junction on Saturday night just after 8pm, following reports of a man being stabbed multiple times.

 

The altercation between the two men happened at a KFC, police were told. Picture: Steve Tyson
The altercation between the two men happened at a KFC, police were told. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police were told two men, a man in his 50s and a man believed to be in his 30s were involved in an altercation at a fast food outlet, both men suffered stab wounds.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were assisted by NSW Ambulance paramedics as the performed CPR on the older man, however he died at the scene.

Both men suffered stab wounds, it is not known at this point if the men knew each other. Picture: Steve Tyson
Both men suffered stab wounds, it is not known at this point if the men knew each other. Picture: Steve Tyson

The younger man was arrested and taken to St Vincent's Hospital and put under police guard. His condition is unknown at this stage.

It is not known whether the two men were known to each other.

An investigation is underway. Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command will be assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with AAP

 

 

 

One man died at the scene, the other was arrested and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital and is under police guard. Picture: Steve Tyson
One man died at the scene, the other was arrested and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital and is under police guard. Picture: Steve Tyson
bondi editors picks fatality kfc kfc stabbing stabbing

Top Stories

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    News Addison Spelta has joined the family sport, slalom water-skiing.

    • 23rd Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Emerald to host racing gala

    Emerald to host racing gala

    News On The Bit honours rural racing.

    Make it home safely

    Make it home safely

    News QPS launch their 2018 road safety campaign.

    Make pool safety a priority this festive season

    Make pool safety a priority this festive season

    News Queensland's pool safety laws may apply to you.

    Local Partners