One dead, three injured in highway tragedy
A MAN is dead and three others, including a child, are in hospital after a car and motorcycle collided on a highway west of Brisbane.
The motorcycle and car collided at the notorious Minden crossroads - the intersection of Lowood Minden Rd and the Warrego Hwy - west of Ipswich at about 7.20pm on Thursday.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others were taken to hospital.
A rescue helicopter ferried one woman to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.
While another woman and an 11-year-old child were taken to Ipswich hospital.
The incident closed one lane of the Warrego Hwy.