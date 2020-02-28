Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One dead, three injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
28th Feb 2020 6:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN is dead and three others, including a child, are in hospital after a car and motorcycle collided on a highway west of Brisbane.

The motorcycle and car collided at the notorious Minden crossroads - the intersection of Lowood Minden Rd and the Warrego Hwy - west of Ipswich at about 7.20pm on Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital.

A rescue helicopter ferried one woman to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

While another woman and an 11-year-old child were taken to Ipswich hospital.

The incident closed one lane of the Warrego Hwy.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks emergency tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        premium_icon Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        News A woman had her toddler on her lap in the front when the car was pulled over by police

        Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        premium_icon Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        News Professionals and students will meet at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in...

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News Get stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        News Road works will be carried out over three days to improve the road surface.