The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
One dead, two hospitalised following fatal rollover

by Kyle Wisniewski
15th Feb 2021 5:09 AM
A FATAL single-car rollover on the Gold Coast has left two people hospitalised and another deceased.

A car that crashed into a tree at Pacific Pines resulted in a single-car rollover leaving one person dead and another two people fighting for their lives before being rushed to hospital.


Paramedics, including Critical Care, arrived to treat the three patients after the incident on Pitcairn Way and Salvado Dr just before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said the age and gender of the deceased person and the two others involved won't be disclosed until family have been informed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the other two people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.

Originally published as One dead, two hospitalised following fatal Coast rollover

fatal crash gold coast

