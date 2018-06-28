One girl's brave story

TAKE CARE: Jorja Hussey is encouraging everyone to be diligent in scanning for scoliosis.

TAKE CARE: Jorja Hussey is encouraging everyone to be diligent in scanning for scoliosis. Contributed

ONE BRAVE teenage girl from Middlemount is encouraging everyone to be diligent in scanning for scoliosis after being diagnosed last October.

13-year-old Jorja Hussey recalls the day doctors told her she had a severe case of scoliosis, describing it as "one of the scariest days of my entire life”.

"We were trying on clothes when Mum noticed my spine had quite a large curvature,” she said.

"We already knew I had mild scoliosis, but that day we discovered it was very severe. I can remember saying, 'oh my goodness I am different from everyone'.

"The whole aspect of having surgery, a gigantic scar and not being able to do physical activity for six months, I was overcome with fear.”

Jorja's mum Ellen Hussey said the family went into a state of shock when their GP started talking about booking their daughter in for spinal fusion surgery.

"We came home, did some research and found a company called ScoliCare, who had a clinic in Brisbane, and specialised in non- surgical adjustment using bracing and scoliosis specific exercises,” she said.

"We went and saw the doctor and he told us she was on the surgical end, which freaked us out.

"However, somewhat reluctantly, he said 'we can give bracing a go and if it doesn't work then there is the option of surgery in her later teen years'.”

Jorja has an 'S' shape spine and her curve has reduced by around 20 per cent in just under four months of wearing the back brace.

"Scoliosis surgery does have its risks, but there are plenty of people in the world who have had spinal fusion surgery and have gone on to say it is the best thing they have ever done,” Mrs Hussey said.

"We will consider it down the track if necessary, but the way Jorja is progressing with her brace I don't think we will need to.

"Her doctor is quite excited by Jorja's results and said if we can stabilise her curve below 40 degrees then she won't need surgery. That is what we are aiming for.”

But adopting the back brace hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows.

"The back brace has proved to be a bit of struggle, especially when I first got it,” Jorja said.

"I found it really hard to breathe.

"It felt like someone was squeezing my whole torso. I felt awkward and I felt like everyone was staring at me.

"Now I realise that you can't even tell unless you are looking for it and I think it was just a matter of self- acceptance.”

Jorja, who is in Year 8 at Middlemount Community School, maintains a positive outlook on life, despite all life has thrown at her, and said it is all thanks to her wonderful support network of family, friends and girls online who have or are living with scoliosis.

"My positive outlook mostly comes from Mum telling me that it will be okay,” she said.

"Also, finding people online that have gone through the same thing and being able to sympathise and talk to them have made it easier.”

"It's awesome to be able to talk about what you are going through with people who understand and can give advice.”

Jorja is passionate about raising awareness and wants people to be cautious and get a screening, "detect it while it's early”.

"For people who have scoliosis, it is a big deal,” she said. "Please make sure you are supportive. If you have scoliosis you're not alone, and if anything, own it.

"If you have a back brace, have fun with it, knock on your brace and do it often. Let people look at you weirdly because, honestly, their faces are priceless.

"If you have a scar on your back from where you had surgery that just makes you stronger.”