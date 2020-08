Paramedics attended a two-vehicle crash near Moranbah on August 5, 2020.

A PATIENT was hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash near Moranbah about 1.10pm today.

The vehicles crashed on the Peak Downs Hwy, near the Moranbah turn-off, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

One patient has been taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

