Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)
A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)
Breaking

One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

Sam Turner
Marguerite Cuddihy
by and
12th Apr 2020 9:24 PM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late Sunday afternoon.

Wide Bay forensic crash unit's Senior Constable Lee Chamberlain said he was called to the crash around 5.30-6pm on April 12, 2020.

"Information came through that there was a two-vehicle collision that involved a logging truck and a Ford sedan," he said.

"It appears that the truck was travelling towards Goomeri on the Burnett Highway and the sedan was heading towards Gayndah.

"For reasons unknown at this time, it appears the sedan has crossed into the oncoming lane and there's been a head-on collision," he said.

A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)
A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)

"The truck has then continued off the road - because it obviously takes a lot longer to stop - and there's considerable damage to the truck as a result.

"The Ford has been pushed rearward, rotated around and left the roadway to the west," he said.

A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)
A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)

"Tragically, the single occupant of the Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service."

Constable Chamberlain said investigations had commenced into the cause of the collision.

"We're appealing for any witnesses who may have seen either of these vehicles on the Burnett Highway," he said.

A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)
A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)
burnett fatality burnett highway fatality north burnett crash qas qps wide bay forensic crash unit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        News BMA says contact tracing has been conducted with no abnormal results.

        Farmers benefit from Federal Government announcement

        premium_icon Farmers benefit from Federal Government announcement

        News Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said visa changes will allow seasonal workers to...

        Workforce living close to mines could be new normal

        premium_icon Workforce living close to mines could be new normal

        Politics Dawson MP says FIFO restrictions may be permanent after crisis.

        Churches move Easter traditions online amid coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon Churches move Easter traditions online amid coronavirus...

        News ‘It’s a small gesture of kindness we can extend to make life better for families in...