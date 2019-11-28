One killed in horror Brisbane unit fire

A PERSON has been killed after a fire ripped through a unit in East Brisbane overnight.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to an apartment block on the corner of Vulture St East and Sinclair St just before 11pm on Wednesday.

The scorched unit on the corner of Vulture St and Victoria Tce. Picture: Shiloh Payne

The fire is out and investigations into its cause have begun with police speaking with neighbours.

Acting Inspector Jon Kent from Queensland Police Service confirmed one person's remains were found inside the unit.

Police at the scene on the corner of Vulture St and Victoria Tce. Picture: Shiloh Payne

Pierre Crowl, who lives in the apartment block, said he heard the moment the fire started.

"It was three explosions, a lot of smoke and all of a sudden, people were racing around with (the victim) still in the apartment," Mr Crowl said.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she heard a loud bang before the fire started.

"We heard an explosion and could feel the vibration over here, and then I heard all the sirens and thought someone had broken into someone's house," she said.

"I know a couple of the elderly people who live over there."