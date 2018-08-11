Menu
Police and Ambulance are on scene after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on M1

by Britt Ramsey and Talisa Eley
11th Aug 2018 10:06 AM

MOTORISTS are being told to expect delays on the Pacific Motorway on the Gold Coast this morning after multiple vehicles collided near Nerang shortly before 9am.

Police said initial reports suggest three vehicles, including a truck were involved - a car spinning out before colliding into a barrier - temporarily closing all southbound lanes of the highway between Exit 75 at the Elysium Rd off ramp and Nielsens Rd at Carrara.

Two of the lanes are still closed with contra-flow in place, but traffic is quickly building in the area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were still at the scene at 9.05am and were preparing to transport two patients to hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to take caution, as traffic is running slowly.

bruce highway crash m1 qas qps

