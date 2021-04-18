Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
News

One male flown to hospital after motorbike crash near Gympie

Kristen Camp
18th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One male was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash at Wallu on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the crash occurred on Lebier Court at 8:53am.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

"The patient was transported in a serious but stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

The rescue helicopter was tasked shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The patient who was reported to be in his teens suffered abdominal pain.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        Premium Content Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

        News The Queen has farewelled Prince Philip during an emotional funeral as Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate showed encouraging signs of familial harmony.

        Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        Premium Content Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

        News Police and the government have taken the ‘extraordinary step’ of warning 220,000...

        Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        Premium Content Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        News Tickets are selling fast and heaps of their shows are already sold-out. Here’s how...

        Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Premium Content Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Property A surprising contender outstripped southern counterparts in rental increases by as...