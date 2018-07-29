Menu
One man hospitalised after early crash near Yeppoon

by Christine Mckee
29th Jul 2018 9:56 AM

EMERGENCY services are still on the scene after a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

The Morning Bulletin understands a car rolled while towing a boat on Mt Rae Rd in Adelaide Park just before 7am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the boat may have rolled off the trailer.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after being trapped inside his car.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

The 52-year-old driver of the vehicle and two other people were not injured.

Traffic diversions have been put in place until the scene is cleared.

A seven-year-old boy was taken to Theodore Hospital for spinal precautions after a two-vehicle crash near Dingo earlier this morning.

No further information was available.

