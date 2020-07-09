STEP INSIDE: 7 bedroom mansion sells for $1.68 million

Refugen in Forest Hill has sold for $1.68 million.

AN incredible seven bedroom country Queenslander has sold at auction for $1.68 million, with the real estate agent who sold it describing it as truly one of a kind.

Called Refugen, the 12.43 ha property in the Lockyer Valley was recently purchased by buyers from Toowoomba.

The majestic homestead on Hubner Rd in Forest Hill features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-metre wide wraparound veranda and spans about 1280 sqm.

It has been meticulously renovated to "bring it into the 21st century."

It was marketed as "old world colonial craftsmanship meets modern-day living."

Ray White Rural Queensland director Jez McNamara said the sellers had undertaken a major renovation of the property.

"They bought it as their forever home but their circumstances changed," he said.

"They were from western Queensland and had to put it on the market.

"I've sold properties all over. I haven't seen a house like that anywhere in Queensland. A 1200 sqm Queenslander is pretty well unheard of."

Mr McNamara said he conducted 56 inspections in four weeks.

"That's more inspections than I've had for any of the other properties I've sold this year," he said.

"That very much surprised me.

"We had three offers prior.

"There was eight registered bidders. There was 56 bids for the property and the biding lasted for about 16 minutes."

Mr McNamara said he has seen interest climbing for properties in the Lockyer Valley.

"It's becoming a bit more of a desirable lifestyle area in south east Queensland," he said.

"Once upon a time, they were more Sunshine Coast hinterland and the Gold Coast hinterland for lifestyle.

"It's really good to see strong interest for the area."

