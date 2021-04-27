One of Tassie’s most violent criminals granted parole

A NOTORIOUS criminal with a history of brutally bashing women has been released from jail on parole despite attempts to keep him locked up until the day he dies.

Gavin Raymond McIntosh, now 43, was sentenced to eight years' jail in 2010 after he and two other men forced entry into an Austins Ferry home to rob its innocent occupants, who were asleep in bed.

He bashed a young woman's head with an iron bar, causing her to fall unconscious and convulse on the floor.

According to Supreme Court judge Helen Wood's published comments on passing judgment, the three men then savagely beat the woman's partner until his skull was visible and fractured, and he too collapsed in convulsions.

McIntosh was the "driving force" in the attack that left the couple with life-threatening injuries, Justice Wood said at the time.

He was found guilty of one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of committing an unlawful act intended to cause bodily harm and one count of stealing following the November 2009 attack.

In 2012, Tasmania's Director of Public Prosecutions launched a bid to have McIntosh detained indefinitely by requesting the court make a Dangerous Criminal declaration.

The Crown argued his repeated acts of violence towards women meant he should be kept locked up, noting he'd smashed a woman across the face with a table leg in front of her toddler daughter in 2008.

Then next year, McIntosh bashed a different woman while trying to track down a drug dealer, fracturing her eye socket and cheekbone, as well as causing nerve damage.

When he found the second woman, he bashed her unconscious, fracturing her skull and lower jaw, and set fire to her car.

McIntosh has also committed a number of other serious violent crimes including the assault of three police officers and a significant stabbing attack.

But despite expert evidence that McIntosh would likely remain a high risk forever, the Supreme Court of Tasmania rejected the application because his future behaviour couldn't be predicted with certainty.

In 2017, the Austins Ferry woman renewed calls for a Dangerous Criminal declaration, telling the Mercury she feared what would happen when he was released.

"I'm scared but I want to stand up for all the women he's bashed," she said.

"I want them to lock him away forever."

But legislation at the time - which was finally overhauled earlier this year - meant a new application couldn't be made.

In its newly-published decision, the Parole Board of Tasmania said he'd breached a previous parole order by taking drugs.

A woman bashed in 2008 by Gavin Raymond McIntosh shows her injuries.

The board noted his lengthy prior history of violent crime, but said his behaviour had improved and his counsellor had noted a "distinct improvement in attitude".

McIntosh was granted parole as of March 10 on the conditions he comply with a mental health plan, be electronically monitored and not contact his victims.

Originally published as One of Tasmania's most violent criminals again granted parole