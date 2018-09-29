Dangerous rapist on the run

One of the Territory’s most dangerous serial rapists escaped from Holtze Prison where he was being held with virtually no security

One of the Territory’s most dangerous serial rapists escaped from Holtze Prison where he was being held with virtually no security

UPDATED: One of the Territory's most dangerous rapists ­escaped from Holtze Prison where he was being held with virtually no security.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, left Holtze Prison about 9pm on Thursday night where he was being held in a "cottage" outside the wall, which was not built to hold people in custody.

The man was not technically a prisoner but was on a continuing supervision order after the Supreme Court found him to be a "serious danger to the community", under laws which former Attorney-General John Elferink said were ­reserved for "the worst type" of repeat sex offenders.

The man was the first sex offender Mr Elferink applied to have kept behind bars after his sentence finished

He had previously been ­described in court as a "hypersexual" who requires heavy "anti-libidinal" medication to control his sexual urges.

He has served time in jail for rape, armed indecent ­assault and exposing a child to an indecent film, and has ­repeatedly flouted his strict supervision conditions, including by drinking, smoking ­cannabis, watching pornography and sneaking his on-again-off-again girlfriend into the cottages at Holtze to ­"consort" with her overnight.

Psychiatric reports found the man has "significant ­impairment in regulation and impulse control", largely the product of his upbringing and his time in institutional care.

Two psychiatrists previously recommended the man be supervised 24 hours a day.

As recently as 2016, a ­psychiatrist found him to be a high risk of committing further sex offences.

While on supervision, the man is often allowed into Palmerston for the day but must wear a monitoring bracelet, which he removed before his escape on Thursday night.

Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said on Friday part of the 12-hour delay in informing the public about the man's ­escape was that Corrections authorities had to apply for an arrest warrant, as the man was not an escaped prisoner.

"What we're asking for is community help and if they see this person, or know this person, to let us know," he said.

Former Corrections commissioner Mark Payne has previously told the Supreme Court the cottages the man was being kept in had been built as accommodation for the jail's visiting elders program, but had never been used as planned.

Deputy Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro said 17 people had escaped Holtze since Labor came to power and that budget cuts were making ­Territorians less safe.