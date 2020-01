ONE PERSON TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: Queensland Ambulance Service have attended a single vehicle incident at Belyando.

ONE person was hospitalised after a traffic incident near Clermont this morning.

Paramedics attended a single vehicle traffic incident on Gregory Developmental Road about 9.10am.

One person was been taken to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no further information was available.