One person trapped after vehicle rolls on rural road

BREAKING 4.30PM: Emergency crews are at the scene of a single vehicle rollover in the Banana shire where one person is trapped.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed crews were called to the scene of the crash at Kokotungo just before 4pm.

He said the crash was on Baralaba Rannes Road near the intersection of Riders Rd.

One QFES crew has arrived on scene and is attempting to free the trapped person.

A second crew is also responding to assist. Queenslnd Police and Queensland Ambulance crews are also on scene.

It is understood a rescue helicopter is being tasked to assist.