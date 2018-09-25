Two people taken to hospital after Mackay crash

UPDATE: A PERSON trapped in vehicle at a Mackay Bucasia Road crash has been freed.

The person, of unknown age and gender, has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.

A second person has also been transported to hospital. Both are in stable conditions.

Both vehicles involved have been loaded onto tow trucks and the scene is being cleared.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

Reports indicate two vehicles have crashed near the intersection of Old Shoal Point Road.

It is understood one person is trapped in a vehicle however injuries are unknown.