Menu
Login

Mackay Bucasia Road crash
News

Two people taken to hospital after Mackay crash

Melanie Plane
by
24th Sep 2018 7:18 PM

UPDATE: A PERSON trapped in vehicle at a Mackay Bucasia Road crash has been freed.

The person, of unknown age and gender, has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment. 

A second person has also been transported to hospital. Both are in stable conditions. 

Both vehicles involved have been loaded onto tow trucks and the scene is being cleared. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

Reports indicate two vehicles have crashed near the intersection of Old Shoal Point Road. 

It is understood one person is trapped in a vehicle however injuries are unknown. 

mackay bucasia road mackay crash traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Old England set to hit the region

    Old England set to hit the region

    News The life, humour and fantastic feasts of old England will land in the Central Highlands.

    Day to honour police killed in line of duty

    Day to honour police killed in line of duty

    News National Police Remembrance Day held in Emerald this week.

    Community project unveiled

    Community project unveiled

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project has officially opened to the public.

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    News Real estate agent is seeing confidence back in Central Queensland.

    Local Partners