Two people taken to hospital after Mackay crash
UPDATE: A PERSON trapped in vehicle at a Mackay Bucasia Road crash has been freed.
The person, of unknown age and gender, has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.
A second person has also been transported to hospital. Both are in stable conditions.
Both vehicles involved have been loaded onto tow trucks and the scene is being cleared.
INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.
Reports indicate two vehicles have crashed near the intersection of Old Shoal Point Road.
It is understood one person is trapped in a vehicle however injuries are unknown.