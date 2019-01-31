Menu
One reported dead in NT highway crash

31st Jan 2019 3:25 PM

ONE person has reportedly died in a single vehicle crash on the Central Arnhem Hwy outside Beswick.

Major crash investigators are en route to the scene about 100km east of Katherine after a passer-by phoned in the crash via satellite phone at about 12.20pm on Thursday.

Police said very little information about the reported fatality was available due to the remote location of the incident but it was possible up to three other people may have been in the car at the time.

The Major Crash unit is expected to arrive on scene later this afternoon and will investigate whether alcohol was a factor and whether the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Motorists are advised to be aware of road closures and to expect delays in the area.

beswick central arnhem hwy fatal nt crash

