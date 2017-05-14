One week left to nominate a baton bearer

Mayor Kerry Hayes and Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane announced the relay visit on Sunday surrounded by and sport stars from the region.

THERE is just one week to go for Australians to nominate local community legends to carry the Queen's Baton and be part of Australian sporting history.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation is looking for everyday Australians to carry the Queen's Baton on its 100-day journey around Australia to its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on April4, 2018.

The Queen's Baton Relay is a chance for people all over Australia in regional communities and major cities to be a part of the largest sporting event Australia will see this decade.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is taking GC2018 to towns a long way from the Gold Coast,” GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie AC said.

"This is everyone's chance to be a part of the Games, whether you're in Alice Springs, Gunnedah in New South Wales, or Cardwell in Queensland.

"Baton bearers are needed in communities all around Australia, large, small, urban and regional, giving everyone the opportunity to share the dream.”

Baton bearer nominations close on Monday, May 15, so everyone is encouraged to go online and nominate someone who inspires them to be great.

Baton bearers must be nominated by someone else and nominees must accept their nominations to be considered for the role.

Nominate someone to carry the spirit of the Games at www.gc2018.com/qbr and check your email to see if you have been nominated. Nominations are open until 11.59pm AEST on May 15.