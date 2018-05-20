One year of fun runs

RUNNING: Late last month Emerald Parkrun celebrated its first birthday.

Race director Jennifer Bennett heard about Parkrun and had the vision and motivation to make it happen in Emerald.

Assistant race director Leanne Coulthard said people from all over Australia had come to do Parkrun in Emerald.

"The very first Parkrun we had people travel from all over the country to attend because Emerald was the first 'E' town on the Parkrun list in Australia,” she said.

"Some people are very committed to Parkrun and travel around Australia to do certain letters but there is another 'E' town participating now so we might have competition.”

She said they saw more than 100 people participating in Parkrun each week, with numbers expected to climb into the future.

"We have noticed an increase in the number of attendants,” she said.

"We want to make sure we keep having solid events each week that people want to come back to and continue attending in the years to come.”

Emerald Parkrun meets at the Botanic Gardens entrance at 7am every Saturday and is free to join.