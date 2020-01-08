Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Hally's 2020 weather prediction
News

Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

Darren Hallesy
by
7th Jan 2020 11:21 AM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE may have been gracing the pages of The Queensland Times for a couple of years, but now the whole nation has fallen in love with the man known as 'The Onion Oracle'.

After his 2020 predictions appeared on the front of the QT on January 2nd, Halwyn 'Hally' Hermann started fielding calls from media outlets keen to hear more about the weather predictions based on using an onion from his kitchen. After The Courier Mail ran it on their website, Hally and his onions were the talk of the town.

"I had 4BC ring me from Brisbane and I was on the radio there, and I've just had 4GR in Toowoomba come and visit me," Hally said. "You may also have caught me on 7 news this week.

"I do usually get a bit of interest around the place, but this year I've had lots more than normal and that's because rain is coming. I think it's because people want to hear that rain is on the way."

Hally stands by his predictions, and even though it's going to be a while yet before he thinks we will get some good rainfall, we still have to get through a hot dry summer.

Hally Herrmann has made his onion weather predictions for 2020. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Hally Herrmann has made his onion weather predictions for 2020. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

Buy Now

"I think we will get good rain in March and April, and we should get some in February. My son hasn't been able to plant anything on his farm for eight months, it's that dry. You just have to wait, luckily, he had hay in his shed to feed the cattle.

"When 4BC rang I was interviewed live on the radio. I felt good about it, no worries," Hally said. "I'm enjoying it, it's all a bit of fun."

Hally still hopes his 19-year-old grandson will learn to take over his onion-reading skills honed after the last 62 years.

"My grandson couldn't come visit me this year, his girlfriend wanted to go somewhere else for new year, but he rang me the next day to hear my forecast and he said 'I'll be there next year grandad.'

He's interested in learning it. My three sons are still happy for me to do it.

"I'm turning 80 in February, I'd love to see it rain for my birthday. That would be a great present."

halley halley hermann onion oracle weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines inspectorate 11 times in the four months before the man's death.

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        News Police want people to be aware of illegal phone porting.

        Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        premium_icon Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        News A Central Queensland man was caught driving over the high alcohol limit.

        ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a dog

        premium_icon ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a...

        News A Central Queensland man has become enraged after thinking someone stole his dog.