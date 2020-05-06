Online competitions held in lieu of Springsure Show

VIRTUAL: Springsure Show Society president Christine Rolfe hopes a digital show will get the same support the physical Springsure Show usually does.

FOR the first time in 155 years, the Springsure Show will be held digitally.

Scheduled for the end of May, the cancellation of the show last month because of COVID-19 prompted its organisers to devise a substitute.

The goal was to keep Springsure Show Society members involved in the event, which usually attracts hundreds, and to thank Springsure residents.

President Christine Rolfe said the shift to a virtual show was simply pragmatic.

“It is what it is, isn’t it?” she said.

“We thought to say thank-you to all our members by having a competition.

“This will enable them to keep in contact with our show and the prizes will be giving back to those people. It’s a pretty big thing for a small community to not be able to have these events.

Multiple competitions will be held throughout the year with prizes on offer.

Details for the first were posted on Sunday.

There are colouring and drawing competitions for children in kindergarten to year 10, and adult photography and floral art contests.

Families can enter a garden ornament or giant pumpkin event.

“We wanted to keep going as a show society and keep the events front of mind even if it has to be virtual,” Mrs Rolfe said.

“We’re starting with these ones and then later on in the year we might run some of the cattle competitions. We just plan to run events throughout the year.

“This is just the first event of course, but it’s something. I think it’ll grow. I’m hoping that it’ll take off and get the support.”

Information is available on the Springsure Show Society’s Facebook page.