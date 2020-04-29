Menu
QUIZ NIGHT: The Central Highlands Regional Council will hold a family quiz on Friday evening.
Online quiz to test knowledge of Central Highlands families

Timothy Cox
29th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
CENTRAL Highlands families will be pitted against one another on Friday night when they compete in an online quiz.

The Central Highlands Regional Council will test the knowledge of families by hosting a quiz night at 7pm this Friday.

Anyone can participate by visiting this website on the evening. The quiz will include 100 questions, with 20 seconds to answer each. The winning team will receive a pack of popular board games.

A council spokesman said: “People seemed to receive council’s online school holiday activities really well, so with home schooling continuing, council’s youth development team have thought up another creative online activity to help families pass the time in social isolation.”

He said technology enabled people to continue socialising, despite many being stuck at home.

“With 100 questions, the quiz night will enforce many positive ways in which technology is connecting people, providing hope, education and entertainment for those at home.

“So tell all of your friends and family to log on and join in. There’ll be a prize for the winning family.

