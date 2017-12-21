OP results released

HIGH school students across Queensland were all logging-in at midnight last Saturday to check their OP scores.

In a fantastic effort, Emerald State High School student Georgia Weatherley was lucky to claim the ultimate prize.

Receiving an OP1, Georgia is now free to plan the next step in her academic journey.

"The results were available at midnight but I didn't want to lose sleep over it so I checked mid morning on Saturday after everyone kept asking how I went,” she said.

"I wasn't really nervous because I knew that this number would not change anything that I had already accomplished nor anything that I will accomplish in the future.

"Ultimately I knew that I needed a six for my course so I was going to be more than grateful with that or anything below.”

Ms Weatherley said she had applied for university and hoped to start at Brisbane's QUT.

"My first preference is a dual degree doing a Bachelor of Mathematics / Bachelor of Business at QUT,” she said.

"Learning maths gives me both happiness and satisfaction and, hopefully, by adding the business degree, a good job as well.”

The last two years are tough for all students and Ms Weatherley is proud to see that all the hard work has paid off.

"It is satisfying to see an end result after the past two years and it is even better knowing that the time, knowledge and wisdom shared by my incredible teachers has come to fruition,” she said. "I can only hope they realise how thankful I am.

"My parents are away so it was definitely a good phone call to make when I let them know. They were happy for me and they would have been proud regardless of the result.

"Every day I wake up is already a day to celebrate and so this is just all the more reason to do so.”

Marist Emerald College recently released a statement on their Facebook page, announcing the outstanding results of the class of 2017.

"Our Year 12s received their OP scores over the weekend,” they said.

"They have achieved remarkable results with a third getting an OP 1 - 10.

"Congratulations to each of you. We look forward to seeing and hearing of your next amazing life chapters.

"So very proud of the entire Year 12 group.”