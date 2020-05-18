Op shop back open for business

AN EMERALD op shop reopened its doors today, a welcome relief to the community.

Staff at Vinnies Emerald (St Vincent de Paul Society) were excited to see the shop back up and running and serving the community.

Shop assistant Catherine Cox said it was fantastic to see customers in store after it initially closed on March 30.

“It’s wonderful, they’re all coming in again,” she said.

“At the moment people are desperate, it’s not just Emerald but it’s all over.

“We really need to be able to help these people in these situations.”

The team is required to follow all health directives and conform to all social distancing requirements, including a 10 person limit in store.

Ms Cox said they were also taking donations and thanked everyone who had held onto clothing and items during the shop closure.

“Now’s the time to bring them in and leave them in our contact-free donation drop zones in store,” she said.

All donations should be taken into the store or left in the blue bins rather than leaving them at the back of the shop.

Vinnies CEO Kevin Mercer said the whole organisation was excited that many of the well-loved shops would be open once again.

“Our shops are such a huge part of our community, and our customers, volunteers, members, and staff have all missed them,” he said.

“The return of our shops will be a huge benefit to communities throughout Queensland as they sell affordable high-quality preloved items supporting people in our communities at a time when it is most needed.

“I cannot say a big enough thank you to the people who continue to help Vinnies support the most vulnerable in our community, especially with so many Queenslanders currently impacted by COVID-19.”

Anyone who needs help with emergency payments for food, bills, medical needs or housing support is encouraged to call the Vinnies helpline on 1800VINNIES (1800 846 643).