Op shop closes its doors for good

EMERALD’S Salvation Army store is holding a mega clearance sale ahead of its closure next month.

Salvation Army Emerald Captain Jisook Wunderlich recently announced the store, that has been open for about four years, would permanently close on June 20.

“It’s been a constant battle, like we’ve been going on three wheels,” she said.

“It’s been a constant burden financially and we couldn’t get hold of volunteers.”

Mrs Wunderlich and her husband took over about two years ago and tried many different approaches to get the store back up and running, but have made the tough decision to let it go.

“It just wasn’t financially viable,” she said.

“Instead of trying to pull this wagon, the lease has come to an end so we want to pause and see what other ways we can give back to the community.”

Rather than closing the initiative altogether, the team has decided to hit pause and look at other options, including operating out of the church building on Andrews Rd.

Mrs Wunderlich said she wanted to spend the next month celebrating the past four years.

“There has been lots of good memories and workers there over time,” she said.

“People love to come in just to have a chat, and we want that to continue.

“It’s been a big journey. We wanted to finish well, pause, and continue again.”

The Central Highlands Salvation Army Charity will continue to operate the stores in Blackwater and Sapphire and emergency food relief in Emerald.

Mrs Wunderlich said a few Emerald volunteers had even shown interest in travelling to the Sapphire store to help out.

The Emerald store has begun its 50 per cent off closing down sale this week, which will continue until the closure.

The team won’t take donations because of coronavirus restrictions but when they ease, donations will continue and will go back to the Central Highlands communities.

“We’re really thankful for the volunteers, past and present and friends of the store who have been regulars,” Mrs Wunderlich said.

“We’re going to close the store but another door will open, it’s not the end.

“I’m sad but kind of excited at the same time for what our future is going to look like.”