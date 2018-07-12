Open for inspection homes July 11-18

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND'S OPEN HOMES

FROM the moment you pull up at the front gated entry, a feeling of peace and tranquillity comes over you.

Drive along the private estate's road and a bushland tree-top rainforest surrounds and engulfs your spirit ... and you know you're home.

Step inside this brand-new, prestigious, award-nominated home and it feels more like you're in a holiday resort, not just your home.

This smart home really feels special and for good reason. A computer IT company specialists will set up the whole property to your individual needs and liking for you, enabling you and your family to fully remote things such as opening the gates, door and allowing entry while you are away overseas, turning on and off lights, air-conditioning, pool, garage doors.

It also alerts emergency services and even the police, should you have unwanted guests and is defiantly the home of the future for others to adhere to.

The perfect home for families with young or older children comprising two separate living wings and even perfect for grandma and grandpa with the second wing having its own ensuite, living area, garage and study.

There is just so much to love about this property especially its position being on a level, usable 0.6ha, which allows a tennis court, granny fat and a large shed structure to be built. Still leaving loads of running room and feeling like you are in quiet and picturesque country side surroundings.

Quick access to the M1 highway also allows easy trips north or south to work or play and only minutes from central Buderim's busy mecca and the coasts golden beaches.

No expense has been spared on this amazing home and the quality of the build and fit out being simply exceptional and attention to detail is unsurpassed.

In my opinion capital growth in this superb location will be amazing over the next few years and now is the time secure this premium new home in this prime location .

With replacement costs being nearly over $2million you had better act now and secure this once in a lifetime opportunity property.

