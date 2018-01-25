Open Your Art to Emerald

NEW STUDIO: Art teacher Nikki Harris surrounded by student artwork in her Open Your Art studio.

LOCAL art teacher Nikki Harris has always loved art, so when the opportunity came to open her very own studio she took it and never looked back.

Open Your Art has been running workshops for all ages over the past few weeks and the feedback Mrs Harris has received has been phenomenal.

"Most of the classes I run are pretty much full, they have been really popular, which is fantastic,” she said.

"Some people find it very social and for others it provides them with time out.

"I think art is very meditative and healing, it allows people the chance to unwind, develop skills and create something really lovely.”

Mrs Harris said she had always loved art.

"When I was five years old my goal was to write and illustrate children's books, I cannot remember a time where I didn't love art,” she said.

"I was a graphic designer for many years before I decided to become a teacher. Now I can foster that love in all ages, which is fantastic.

"I find art very healing and it brings a lot of joy into people's lives.

"It is so wonderful that I can share that now with Emerald.”

She said not once in her wildest dreams did she think she would become a teacher.

"I love teaching art, you get to see the best of children and adults when teaching,” she said.

"It opens them up and the interactions you have with them are really lovely and you see that creative glimmer, hence the name Open Your Art.

"Every day I don't feel like I am working, I feel like I am just playing and having fun. I think I have just followed my passion.”

Open Your Art is located on the Corner of Anakie and Clermont Streets and is open seven days a week.

For more information phone 0459544308 or see the Facebook page @openyourart.emerald.