Opening arms to public

PLAYGROUND PARADISE: The wonderful backdrop at Emerald Preschool & Community Kindergarten ahead of their Open Day. Aaron Goodwin

A SPECIAL kindergarten community is opening its doors for an annual open day event.

Emerald Preschool & Community Kindergarten is hosting its Party in the Park and Kindy Open Day to showcase the facilities.

Emerald Preschool & Community Kindergarten director Kay Harling highlighted the purpose of the Open Day event.

"Every year we have a Party in the Park with our Open Day to invite the community in to have a look and see what our facilities are like, which are hard to see from the road,” Ms Harling said.

"The new families in town don't really know much about any of the services unless they go and visit, so this is a good way to have a look for nothing.

"The goal is to share our wonderful service with the community because we have got this hidden gem.”

The Party in the Park will include an array of events that aim to leave a lasting impression.

The Party in the Park and Open Day is on August 3 from 9am-12pm.

It will be held at the Lions Park behind Emerald Preschool & Community Kindergarten.. Entry is free.