Opening the doors to 150 years of history

Clermont State High School hospitality students Tahnee Nunan, Emma Harvey, Courtney Eckhardt and Chloe Coghill. The school will be running a coffee shop today which will be staffed by the hospitality students.

FRIDAY marks eight days from the exact date on which the Clermont State School opened its doors in 1867.

To mark the 150 year anniversary, the primary and high schools are holding celebrations to mark the start of state education in Clermont.

The official ceremony will begin at 2pm at the Clermont State School in Kitchener St where the capsule, buried on the site during the 1967 centenary, will be opened.

A new capsule, donated by Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, will be buried in the school grounds and contain items from both schools to record a snapshot of life in 2017.

Leading up to this event, tours of both schools will be available to the public, and a coffee shop will also be operating at the Clermont State High School.

Official guests include Queensland State Schooling representative Cath Lawlor and Isaac councillor Lyn Jones. The town of Clermont is invited to jointhe 150 year celebrations that run until Sunday.

It is organised to be a fun filled weekend for everyone to get together and catch up with past friends and school friends, and a chance for the town to help celebrate the wonderful community of Clermont.

On Sunday a parade has been organised, starting at 10am, to march down the main street and gather at the Centenary Park for lunch to finish the weekend on a high.

A large attendance is expected including many groups, classes, schools, kindergartens, pre-schools, past school teachers, business houses, vintage cars, horse and carts, local cattlemen on horses, health workers, and local machinery contractors and Clermont past and present residents.

The parade will be a vibrant and colourful procession to unite the town and show the strength of living in this country town.