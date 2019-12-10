OPERATION ROMEO SLEIGH: Festive Fatal Five crackdown

OPERATION ROMEO SLEIGH: Police will be targeting the Fatal Five during the Christmas season.

POLICE are urging drivers to be vigilant on the roads this festive season, and expect a horde of holiday-makers to hit the roads this weekend.

As the school year officially comes to an end on Friday, Queensland Police will launch Operation Romeo Sleigh, with a focus on keeping road users safe during the Christmas and school holiday period.

Emerald Police Station acting officer-in-charge, Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Laas said

the campaign aimed to reduce serious injury and fatal traffic crashes, and ensure everyone not only arrived at their holiday destinations, but also returned home safely.

“Officers will be focusing on the Fatal Five, ensuring that road users are not negatively affected by not wearing seatbelts, drugs or alcohol, speeding, distraction, fatigue or any other unsafe behaviour,” Snr Sgt Laas said.

“Police expect there will be an increased amount of traffic on the roads so the public will see a highly visible policing approach, with officers conducting mobile patrols and static breath and drug-testing sites.”

Despite it being the season to be jolly, Snr Sgt Laas said drivers should continue to be responsible and make arrangements to get home if alcohol was going to be on the menu.

“If you are going to enjoy a few drinks, have a plan to get home safely,” he said.

“Don’t drink and drive. Police will be focusing on the Fatal Five, with breath testing being conducted at any time and place.”

Operation Romeo Sleigh will run from December 13 to January 31.

Snr Sgt Laas said all travellers should have their vehicle serviced or checked before leaving the region.

“If people are travelling long distances, they should plan their trip to factor in more traffic on the road,” he said.

“Drivers should ensure their vehicles are up to date with servicing and/or conduct a basic safety check including checking their tyres, oil levels and general roadworthiness before any long trip.”