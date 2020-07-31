Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The social media pile-on may be satisfying but it achieves nothing.
The social media pile-on may be satisfying but it achieves nothing.
Opinion

OPINION: Don’t waste time being angry at virus fools

Christian Berechree
31st Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE alleged actions of two young women could undo all the hard work Queenslanders have done to contain coronavirus spread.

This absolutely should make our blood boil.

We have cheered and congratulated each other as case numbers dwindled and our gruelling social distancing efforts paid off.

All for it to be put at risk by two people who, according to police, seem to think the rules don't apply to them.

At this point, however, as satisfying as it may be, the social media pile-on achieves little.

The allegations against the women have been widely reported, and it's now for the courts to decide what happens next.

Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.
Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.

All we can do now is double down and make sure the threat is brought under firm control.

Tinana Vet Surgey is to be commended for closing its doors at the slightest hint of a virus risk.

It's unfortunate how quickly the potential spread of this disease reached our region once again but it just goes to show how real the ongoing danger is.

Now, more than ever, there is no excuse for complacency.

As bitterly frustrated as it makes us, coronavirus is well and truly back in Queensland.

Let's not waste too much time on being angry with those who made that happen.

Instead, let's be grateful for the heroic efforts of our police at the borders and our health professionals carrying out contact tracing.

Most importantly, let's continue doing our part to minimise the spread.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus fchealth fcopinion our say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grosvenor sets down timeline to reopen mine after blast

        premium_icon Grosvenor sets down timeline to reopen mine after blast

        News Part of the longwall panel to be sealed permanently: ‘We are in the process of developing … roadmap to safely restart’

        Bold plan revealed to slash cost of water for CQ’s farmers

        premium_icon Bold plan revealed to slash cost of water for CQ’s farmers

        News The price of water would come down by 20 per cent for farmers as part of an...

        FREE PIZZA: How to score yours around CQ

        premium_icon FREE PIZZA: How to score yours around CQ

        Food & Entertainment One pizza franchise is giving away free pizza as part of a birthday celebration.

        How a spilt drink at the pub led to a one-punch hit

        premium_icon How a spilt drink at the pub led to a one-punch hit

        Crime ‘The consequences of what you did could have been so much worse, you could be in...