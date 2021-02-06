OPINION: Motorists, keep watch for emergency vehicles

Letter writer Leyland Barnett says motorists need to be watching for emergency vehicles such as ambulance, police and fire services.

Be aware of your surroundings when driving

It is a real concern in regards to young juvenile repeat offenders being let off in the courts to be let out and repeat crimes without any fear of consequences for themselves or the community.

Serious changes need to be made to the Juvenile Justice Act in order to address this problem, however in relation to road safety what we can do, is do our best to minimise risk to ourselves and other road users if we encounter a situation of a desperate young criminal ploughing recklessly through our suburbs.

We need to be aware of our surroundings when driving, by not only looking way ahead but also checking mirrors to see what is happening behind us as well.

If you observe a dangerous driver, look at ways to move out of their way to avoid a collision - that may require mounting a traffic island or mounting a kerb if the situation is very serious.

Not only is it important to be aware of reckless drivers, we need to be watching for emergency vehicles such as ambulance, police and fire services, especially with lights and sirens activated as we are required by law to give way to them, even if you are facing a green traffic light.

If you hear an emergency vehicle's siren, look for where it is coming from and look to allow the emergency vehicle clear access through the intersection by either not entering or moving to the sides of the road to allow the emergency vehicle clear passage.

In one situation, I moved out into an intersection through a red light when I saw it was safe, to allow an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens on through, coming up from behind. Make sure that you give way to emergency vehicles if safe to do so. Don't put yourself into danger and become a victim.

Leyland Barnett, North Rockhampton

If we drove lighter cars, would CQ's roadworks last longer?

Adam Cook: Build decent roads and you'll be right, the NT has a 5 month wet season every year with triple and quad road trains running up and down and no where near the amount of patchwork and potholes that qld gets.

Kyle Briggs: Why is it we never had this much drama with the roads 20 years ago. So why now. When rego and tolls go up each year.

Leesa Tomlinson: They can't build roads now we are a disgrace to other nations. Just look at the highway at Gympie to Chatsworth. Looks like grandma's patch quilt and only 12 months old after millions spent

James Harrison: The roads started getting really bad when the majority of freight went from the rail network to trucks.

Darryl Whyte: No, to many trucks and the road hasn't got a thick enough topping on it for the traffic.

Joshua A Martin: a public rail and tram system get a lot of the unwanted traffix off the roads will save a lot of money and time.

Aaron Shaw: More rail freight, less truck freight, less trucks on the roads for long distances, less damage to roads.

