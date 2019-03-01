Menu
Login
Matt Collins
Matt Collins Matt Collins
News

OPINION: Was it really better in your day?

Matt Collins
by
28th Feb 2019 4:00 PM

I WAS in Murgon earlier this week chatting with the young, passionate Mitre 10 employee, Byron Bedega.

Byron has made the commitment to shave his dark locks and impressive beard if he can raise $1500.

All in the name of charity.

With his tall frame and enviable facial hair, Byron casts quite the imposing figure.

However, I was immediately drawn to this friendly, approachable teenager.

Teenagers in the South Burnett often get a bad wrap.

Sure, there are a few bad eggs.

But there are minorities in every age bracket.

I often hear people talk about their generation being better than the kids of today.

'Every generation blames the one before.'

These timeless lyrics, from a song I can't remember, ring in my ears every time I hear someone talk about 'the good old days'.

When life was better than it is now.

But was it really better?

What I think is our teens and twenty somethings are doing the best they can with the skills, knowledge and tools available to them.

Much like we did when we grew up.

Do they make mistakes?

Yep.

Do they embarrass themselves sometimes?

Definitely.

But, did I do that too when I was their age?

You betcha.

We are all just in this little place called life, doing our best.

Regardless of the date on your driver's license.

Or student ID card.

And while my new mate, Byron, nervously awaits the fate of his facial hair, I have already contributed to his very worthy cause.

Who would've thought, a teenager looking out for someone other than himself.

generations matt collins opinion south burnett youth teenagers
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Petition to bring Headspace to Emerald gains momentum

    Petition to bring Headspace to Emerald gains momentum

    News More than 1000 signatures collected in less than a week

    Emerald residents call for speed reductions on busy road

    Emerald residents call for speed reductions on busy road

    News 'They've got to put something in place which reduces the speed.'

    Emerald Plaza Pharmacy a national finalist

    Emerald Plaza Pharmacy a national finalist

    News Local pharmacy a finalist in Guild Pharmacy of the Year Awards

    Affordable homes in high demand

    Affordable homes in high demand

    Property Four homes in the lower end of the market snapped up last week