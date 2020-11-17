Oppo Watch: Yes, it looks very familiar

LET'S be honest, the Oppo Watch is a dead ringer for Apple Watch.



Even the box has the same look and quality feel.



Unfortunately, the price tag is too almost the same.



If you're an Android user, the watch is probably the closest you will get to Apple's at the moment.



It looks great, integrates beautifully with an Oppo phone, or another Android, and has many of the same features as that on offer from Apple.



There are even some things that it is better at - like faster charging.



But given it is not an Apple Watch, I would have expected the price tag to be well under the $549 for the 44mm variety of $449 for the 41mm.



Oppo Watch features a 1.9 inch OLED display with two navigation buttons on the right.



It is easy enough to user, though arguably not as intuitive as the Apple variety.



The watch is snappy and there are plenty of apps available through the WearOS software. Google Assistant, of course, is also available for voice controls, though again, it's probably quite on par with Apple's Siri.



The display is bright and rather than activity rings features a four colourful indicators which grow by the day as you move, stand, exercise and the like.



The 44mm watch we tested is water resistant up to 50 metres and the display is bright enough to read in the surf on a sunny day.



Oppo says the battery, when fully charged will give you up to 36 hours of use or 21 days if you put it into power saver mode. Oppo has its own cradle charger which provides for charging up to almost half in 15 minutes.



It's a really good option if you forget to charge overnight or want a quick charge during the day so you can track sleep at night.



Oppo Watch has a range of health features including a heart-rate sensor as well as basic workouts like fitness run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycling and swimming.



With Google Fit you can add a whole lot more.





You can also use Google Pay on your watch, which is always handy for paying for a coffee at the beach.



Oppo, which has a good name in Australia for bringing premium features to smartphones for a lot less money, has also recently unveiled three wireless earphone models, the Enco W11 (RRP $149), Enco W31(RRP $199), and Enco W51 (RRP $249).



We tested the EncoW51 earbuds and they were super comfortable and provided very good sound.



The fact that they were quickly snatched up by the teenager was testament to the fact that they must have been good.



The Oppo Enco W51 are the first active noise cancellation (ANC) true wireless earphones from the brand. They offer wireless charging, good audio quality, and intelligent touch controls similar to what you find in other premium earbuds.



The teenager was particularly impressed by the noise reduction capabilities of the top of the range devices.



The headphones feature a "2+2" noise reduction solution, providing for an 'industry-leading maximum noise reduction depth of 35 dB'.

"No matter the environment, it's like having your own personal bubble - a private space where your comfort and enjoyment come first."

Air ducts to reduce wind noise, mean your music or phone calls are clear even in winds of up to 25km/h.



A 15-minute charge keeps the earphones on for up to three hours. Including the earphone case, the product has a total battery life of up to 24 hours.



With this impressive endurance, charging just once a week is enough to listen for four hours every day. The W51 also supports reverse changing, allowing some mobile phones to charge the earphone case wirelessly.

Oppo is into the wearables and earbuds now.

Good sound and wireless charging.





