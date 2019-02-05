Opportunity for business growth in the region

INDUSTRY GROWTH: The Economic Futures Forum will inform and inspire Central Highlands businesses to keep pace with shifts and developments in key industries. Pictured: CHDC General Manager Sandra Hobbs.

CENTRAL Highlands businesses will hear first hand how to keep pace with shifts and developments in key industries around the region.

The Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) will present the Economic Futures Forum next month, an event aimed towards informing and inspiring local industry professionals.

The forum will look at how the region can rise to the challenge of disruptors in digital technology, export markets and changing population demographics.

Presenters include local businesses that are already exploiting the emerging opportunities, and government and industry bodies that are charting the course for the Central Highlands and Queensland.

CHDC General Manager Sandra Hobbs said it is a great chance for locals to hear from experts on how to move businesses forward.

"Our local small-to-medium enterprises will hear first-hand, expert insights into the shifts and developments across key industries of recent years, and how to work with - rather than against - these changes,” she said.

"Instead of feeling daunted or overwhelmed by those external influences, we want operators to be energised and inspired by the opportunities they offer.”

The forum will serve as a launching pad for a new campaign to attract skilled workers to the Central Highlands, which includes a promotional video and CQ Job Link, an exciting online platform to connect local employers and job seekers.

CHDC will also launch the 2019 Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards and the 2019/20 Central Highlands Visitor Guide and Touring Map.

The day will end with an informal Beer and Business networking session.

The forum will be hosted at the Emerald Town Hall on March 6. Tickets are $60 per person. For more information and to book, visit chdc.com.au.