Opportunity for CQ artists to design new public artwork

Central Highlands artists are being encouraged to submit a concept for a new public artwork in the Emerald Botanic Gardens. Photo: file

CENTRAL Highlands artists have the chance to design a public artwork to be featured at one of the region’s popular outdoor spaces.

The closing date has been extended for local artists to submit a concept for a new public artwork in the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

Artists will be required to manage the design, fabrication and delivery of the artwork, all of which will be commissioned by Central Highlands Regional Council.

“Never designed public art before? Please don’t let that deter you,” CHRC arts and cultural officer, galleries, Nikki Pickering said.

“It is not a requirement that you have previously delivered a similar project, however, you will need to demonstrate your proposed method to fulfil the commission.

“Consider how you could bring in other suppliers to bring your vision to life.”

Applications for the economic development project are only open to artists living in the Central Highlands region.

While the original due date was October 2, concept submissions are now due by 4pm on October 23.

To have your work considered, download the Expression of Interest documents from the Local Buy LG Tender Box website.

Submissions can be submitted electronically at the same website or via email to npickering@chrc.qld.gov.au.

