A FORMER LNP Minister has accused her old colleagues of hypocrisy and "cheap point scoring" for opposing the border closures.

Ex-MP Jann Stuckey unleashed in a serious of Facebook posts saying her colleagues had done "nothing to build up to the state election" and "just disagree on anything the ALP does".

It follows weeks of disputes over the Queensland border lockdown.

The LNP both at a state and Federal level were pushing for borders to open from July 1, while the State Government had left question marks over its previously forecast July 10 opening date. It has since reconfirmed the borders will reopen from midday this Friday, except to Victoria.

Former Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey.

Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm.

Queensland Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm said it showed the LNP had been focused politically, rather than on the health outcomes.

"There's a balance, but the LNP are just focused on the politics of it. It's not what the state needs or what the country needs," he said.

State Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Opposition leader Deb Frecklington's border call was about politics, "not looking after Queensland businesses or keeping Queenslanders safe".

Ms Frecklington said she was on a "unity ticket" with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on border reopenings, but that it was important to monitor outbreak hot spots.

"If we want to kickstart our great economy again, then borders need to be open," she said.

"Victoria is a hotspot right now so I do support that border being closed to Victoria."

Originally published as Opposing border closure just 'cheap point scoring'