Optical illusion confusing everyone

This optical illusion with an arrow is hurting minds around the world. Picture: Twitter / Wired

IT'S only Tuesday, but already our brains hurt.

And the cause of our brutal headache? A simple 3D sculpture of an arrow.

I know, I can hear you all scoffing collectively. But all is not as it seems.

You see, no matter how many times the arrow is turned, it simply can't turn left.

Sounds ridiculous, right? Well, have a look for yourself.

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can't point left. Here's how it works: It's 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don't register.

You see, we told you it was totally mystifying.

Understandably, people aren't happy with the mind-boggling scenario and demand answers.

"It's 3D-printed (the arrow) with a bunch of curves our brains don't register," Twitter user ThamKhaiMeng helpfully explains.

But to be honest, it seems the majority of the internet is still confused judging from some of the hilarious memes.

Should be called the Zoolander arrow

I don't like this at all

Despite the humorous, and relatable, reaction online - there were actually a few clever folk around to try to explain what is going on in this brain "sorcery".

It's not that our brains dont register it, it's an illusion based on shape and angle, correct?



It's not that our brains dont register it, it's an illusion based on shape and angle, correct? This loses its effect of looked at from a different perspective. At least I would thing so. Much like Tom Deiningers art that looks like (literal) trash until you line it up perfectly.

Not everyone agreed though, with one angrily stating it "has nothing to do with our brains".

This has nothing to do with our brains. It's an optical illusion created by the angle of the camera and shape of the arrows.



You can literally see both arrows at the same time when he turns them.



"our brains don't register"...



Sometimes I hate this site. pic.twitter.com/54eyRtqLVd — Not Another Pedro (@p_chaves) August 5, 2019

